Sat Apr 11, 2020
Bureau report
April 11, 2020

PM asked to quit

National

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) local leader Abid Ali Shah has held the Prime Minister Imran Khan equally responsible for the sugar and flour scandal, besides Jehangir Tareen and Khusro Bakhtiar.

Talking to reporters on Friday, he said that the so-called champion of change and reforms have no right to rule the country after the inquiry report.

