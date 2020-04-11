Transport owners seek relief package

PESHAWAR: The transport owners affected by the coronavirus lockdown have asked the government to provide relief package to them.

Thousands of transporters, conductors and drivers in Peshawar and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were hit by the measures put in place to contain coronavirus. They complained that the federal and the provincial governments had ignored them while announcing the relief packages for industrialists and the business community, which has created unrest among them.

“We are also daily wagers. We have no other means of income. We don’t have any other source of income. The government has banned the movement of the public transport,” said a representative of the transporters Iftikhar Ali Khan.

Iftikhar Ali said that there were 400 vehicles at his bus stand plying between Nowshera, Mardan and Charsadda. He added that hundreds of vehicles were plying between the three districts, but the lockdown has deprived them of the opportunity to eke out a living for them.

“We also know that the lockdown is necessary and precautionary measures should be taken for our safety and protection of our families and we all support the govt’s move but it is deplorable to note that the rulers announced packages for others but totally ignored the transporters,” he said, adding: “Being a citizen it is my right to register my protest and complaints with the government.”