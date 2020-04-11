close
Sat Apr 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 11, 2020

Corona patient dies in Swat

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 11, 2020

MINGORA: The death toll from coronavirus raised to four as another victim died at the Saidu Sharif Hospital on Friday, official sources said.

They said that a 75-year old Ali Bakhsh belonging to Khwazakhela was tested positive for Corona and was admitted at the isolation ward in Saidu Sharif Hospital died at 7am.

“Besides Corona, the victim was suffering from blood pressure, diabetes and cardiac related problem,” an official said.

Latest News

More From Pakistan