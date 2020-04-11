Ban on fruits & vegetables export: SC moved for early hearing of petition

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court was Friday requested to fix a plea in chamber challenging the order of its registrar office raising objections to a petition seeking a ban on the export of vegetables and fruits for next three months.

Advocate Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta filed a Civil Miscellaneous Application (CMA) in his petition under Order XXXIII Rule 6 of the Supreme Court Rules 1980 for an early hearing on April 21 in his appeal challenging the order of the registrar’s office.

On March 24, Mr. Bhutta filed a petition with the Supreme Court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution praying that a band be imposed on the export of vegetables and fruits for the next three months so that the people could by fruits and vegetable at affordable prices at this critical juncture when the corona epidemic had also engulfed Pakistan.

The registrar office however returned the petition for not being maintainable as its language was ambiguous and misconceived and the contents were not interlinked with each other.

Later, on April 4, the lawyer moved an application to the apex court, praying to set aside the order of its registrar office.