close
Sat Apr 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 11, 2020

‘Govt making efforts for bringing back overseas Pakistanis’

World

OC
Our Correspondent
April 11, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has assured overseas Pakistanis that the government was making all necessary arrangements for brining them back to Pakistan. He also assured the stranded Pakistanis that the Parliament and the government were mindful of their problems. The speaker said the government of Pakistan stands by Pakistani expatriates. He informed them that minister of aviation, management of PIA and other relevant ministers had been called to discuss arrangements for the safe and trouble-free travel back to Pakistan.

Latest News

More From World