Covid-19 testing: Sherry demands Centre provide Sindh more kits

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman has said that the federal government needs to be proactive about the medical crisis and not just make announcements. “Without enough test kits, we will face a terrible crisis.

“Right now no functional test kits have been provided to Sindh as per federal announcements,” she said in a tweet. “[There are] No cargo flights to pick up orders from export destinations,” she said, urging the federal government to coordinate with provinces for import of more testing kits.

However, a swift response came from Dr Shahbaz Gill, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. Referring to Sherry Rehman tweet, he said the Sindh government still had kits for eight days tests.

“According to the Sindh government statement, it has 6,000 kits, and it is conducting only 700 tests daily. That means you can continue Covid-19 tests for another eight days,” he told the PPP leader.

He said in his tweet that 20,000 further kits and all equipment for 45 hospitals were ready in Islamabad, which would be delivered on Saturday (today). He said the Sindh government had been informed about the delivery two days back and requested the PPP senator not to do politics on the issue.