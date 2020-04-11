Number of COVID 19 cases in Punjab not at alarming level: Yasmin

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Friday said the number of coronavirus infected cases in Punjab was not at alarming level as 19 death reports in a province of 110 million population was much lesser ratio as compared to western countries.

Talking to state run television, the minister told that so far, 31535 suspected people were tested out of which 2287 were diagnosed with COVID-19 positive. She said 1467 people were kept in quarantine most of which belonged to ''Zaireen or Tableeghi Jamaat'' who were being tackled under quite a different strategy.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said out of the total number of patients in the province, 811 belonged to Lahore with highest number then Gujrat, Rawalpindi and Jehlum respectively. Most of these patients had a travel history, she added. To a question, the minister said the provincial government had reserved 8 field hospitals to get rid of COVID-19 pandemic in the province.

She said the number of coronavirus patients may increase further due to non-suspension of social norms of closeness and gatherings by masses. However, the discharge of three to four corona patients on daily basis from different hospitals of the province was a good sign and a matter of satisfaction, she concluded.