China hails Saudi led coalition announcement of ceasefire

BEIJING: China on Friday welcomed the Saudi-led coalition announcement of a ceasefire and believed it would enable Yemen and other regional countries to better cope with the Covid-19 and facilitate Yemen’s peace process.

"We welcome and support the Saudi-led coalition’s announcement of a ceasefire which we believe will enable Yemen and other regional countries to better cope with the Covid-19 and facilitate Yemen’s peace process," Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing held here at the International Press Centre.

He said that the Chinese side hoped that relevant parties would prioritize the national interests of Yemen and the interests of the Yemeni people, engage in dialogues and negotiations to alleviate the situation as soon as possible, move forward the political settlement process, and restore peace, stability and normalcy in Yemen at an early date. It may be mentioned here that the Saudi-led coalition announced a two-week ceasefire which was set to begin at 12 am April 9 local time and could be extended.