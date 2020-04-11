Johnson back on hospital ward amid Easter lockdown

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson was recovering in a hospital ward Friday after ending three days in intensive care for COVID-19, as his government urged Britons to stay at home over Easter.

The 55-year-old leader left intensive care at London's St Thoma' Hospital on Thursday evening and will now be monitored closely during what Downing Street called "the early phase of his recovery".

"He is in extremely good spirits," a No. 10 spokesman said. Johnson´s improving condition came as the government continues to impose an unprecedented nationwide lockdown to try to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus. It announced another 881 deaths on Thursday, taking the UK total to 7,978, with more than 65,000 cases so far confirmed.

That is thought to reflect only a fraction of the actual number of people infected. Despite the grim tolls, there were indications the stringent social distancing regime introduced on March 23 could be starting to have a positive impact.

"We are beginning to see the benefits of this social distancing," said Stephen Powis, medical director of England´s state-run National Health Service (NHS). "We do believe the virus is spreading less," he told the BBC.

But Powis stressed it was "critical" that people keep obeying the social distancing measures over the long Easter weekend, when fine weather in forecast. "It's still too early to really be confident that we are turning the corner," he added. "We need to completely and utterly make sure that we all comply with the instructions we have been given." Johnson is the most high-profile world leader to suffer from the coronavirus. He was hospitalised Sunday over concerns he still had a cough and high temperature after spending 10 days in self-isolation in a flat above his Downing Street office.