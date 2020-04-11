13 mills under-report over 200,000 tons of sugar

LAHORE: Thirteen sugar mills of Punjab underreported more than 200,000 tons of sugar during the current sugarcane crushing season by wrongly reporting the sugar recovery from the sugarcane crushed.

According to the sugar recovery level reported by the Punjab cane commissioner to the Inquiry Commission conducted from its mobile lab at 13 different sugar mills of Punjab, the mills reported 1.09 to 2.65 per cent less sucrose recovery from the sugarcane they crushed. The underreporting of the sucrose by these mills provided them with an opportunity to underreport the sugar produced by them, which was ultimately sold to undocumented sector Afghanistan and other Central Asian states.

This exposes that if this mobile lab works properly and conducts the sucrose content analysis tests across all the mills throughout the season, the better and accurate underreporting of the sugar production can be estimated. However, the mobile lab was dumped in the godowns of the Food Department and after the media highlighted it was sent to the filed for conducting the sucrose content analysis tests in the province. But it was too late and the crushing season was touching the end, so the lab conducted tests at only 13 mills of Punjab.

According to details, the mobile lab which conducts sucrose content analysis tests visited Tandlianwala-1, Hussain, Shakarganj-I, Noon, Jauharabad, Layyah, Tandlianwala-II, Fatima, Sheikhoo, Hamza, Etihad, JDW-I, and Ashraf Sugar Mills. According to the sucrose content analysis tests conducted by the lab at these mills, it found the sucrose recovery from sugarcane on (C.C.S) a globally established Australian formula. The average recovery at Tandlianwala-I Sugar Mill was 10.98 per cent while it reported to the government at 8.71 per cent, hiding a difference of 2.27 per cent, Hussain Sugar Mill was 11.21 per cent but reported 9.12 per cent with a difference of 2.09 per cent, Shakarganj-I Sugar Mills 11.36 per cent and reported 8.71 per cent, showing the highest difference of 2.65 per cent, Noon Sugar Mill 11.48 per cent and reported 9.71 per cent, Jauharabad Sugar Mill 10.95 per cent and reported 9.67 per cent, (difference 1.28 per cent), Layyah Sugar Mill 11.33 percent and reported 9.98 per cent (difference 1.35 per cent), Tandlianwala-II Sugar Mill 11.20 per cent and reported 9.53 per cent (difference of recovery is 1.67 per cent), Fatima Sugar Mill sugar recovery was 11.39 per cent and reported 10.10 per cent (difference is 1.29 per cent), Sheikhoo Sugar Mill recovery was 11.50 per cent and reported 10.03 per cent (difference is 1.47 per cent), Hamza Sugar Mill recovery was 11.16 per cent and reported 10.03 per cent (difference is 1.13 per cent), Etihad Sugar Mill recovery was 11.41 per cent and reported 10.32 per cent (difference is 1.09 per cent), JDW-I Sugar Mill recovery was 11.55 per cent and reported 10.56 per cent (difference is 0.99 per cent) and Ashraf Sugar Mill recovery was 11.19 per cent and reported 9.79 per cent (difference is 1.4 per cent).

These sugar mills reported that they have produced 1,467,413 tons sugar against their reported sucrose recovery, while against the sugar lab sucrose recovery level, the production should be 1,675,185 tons and the thirteen mills misreported 207,772 tons of sugar. Now one can estimate how much of sugar was underreported by the sugar milling industry during the last couple of years and how much money they have made from this unreported sugar production.

According to the data, these thirteen mills reported that Tandlianwala-1 Sugar Mills produced 77,182 tons sugar during this crushing season, Hussain Sugar Mill 43,307 tons, Shakarganj-I Sugar Mill 43,262 tons, Noon Sugar Mill 52,788 tons, Jauharabad Sugar Mill 41,084 tons, Layyah Sugar Mill 113,164 tons, Tandlianwala-II Sugar Mill 119,427 tons, Fatima Sugar Mill 106,408 tons, Sheikhoo Sugar Mill 153,620 tons, Hamza Sugar Mills 189,479 tons, Etihad Sugar Mills 185,211 tons, JDW-I Sugar Mill 260,845 tons and Ashraf Sugar Mills 81,636 tons.

The reply submitted to the Inquiry Commission by the Punjab Food Department stated that in accordance with the National Sugar Policy 2009-10, the Punjab government decided to implement the new payment system of sugarcane price based on sucrose contents in the sugarcane. For this, the Punjab Cane Commissioner introduced a mobile laboratory for testing of sucrose contents in sugarcane.

The mobile laboratory team made maiden field visits in the crushing season 2010-11 and conducted tests at 10 sugar mills, collected samples and analyzed various samples of cane verities for determination of sucrose contents in the sugarcane. The mobile lab completed the survey report and the calculated average sugar recovery in sugarcane was 10.34 per cent while 11.75 per cent recovery level was established in the crushing season 2011-12 through the same practice. These inspections were on an experimental basis.

On the basis of these findings, the Punjab Food Department issued a notification on 04.01.2013 regarding purchase of sugarcane on sucrose contents basis. This notification was challenged by various sugar mills in the LHC, which was suspended by the court. However, the decision of a single bench was also challenged by the sugar mills. These writ petitions and ICAs are subjudice.

During the current crushing season, the mobile lab team visited 13 sugar mills for testing of sucrose contents in the sugarcane. The lab collected and tested the following sugarcane HSF-240, SPF-234, SPF-213, CP-77400, NSG-59, CPF-246, HSF-242, NSG-555, US-658, US-133, US-127. The report calculated that an average sugar recovery in sugarcane by the Australian formula was 11.29 per cent.

It was submitted that global research institutes follow the same formula for sucrose contents determination in sugarcane, which was adopted by the Punjab mobile lab. The Sugarcane Research Institute Faisalabad is the mother institute of Punjab in terms of development of new cane varieties. During variety development and its adaptation to the native climatic conditions, sucrose contents are frequently tested by using the same Australian formula and the same formula is being used by the mobile lab for determination of sucrose contents in the sugarcane.

The Punjab Food Department submitted that as the notification has been suspended by the Lahore High Court, the cases are subjudice. So a new payment system based on sucrose contents could not be implemented yet and the modalities and amendments to the rules for this new system could also not be finalized.

Interestingly, the Punjab Food Department did not submit the details of the mobile lab tests conducted since the lab was established 10 years ago. During these 10 years, if this lab had continuously worked in accordance with its job descriptions, substantial data would have been available with the government to analyze the sucrose recovery from sugarcane. Further, according to Food Department officials, another job of the lab team was creating awareness among farmers about cultivation of better variety, adoption of modern techniques for reducing water consumption and others. However, these jobs were never initiated. They alleged bad intention behind all hindrances which resulted in revenue loss to the government exchequer besides depriving the farmers of their income.