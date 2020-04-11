Three agents arrested

SUKKUR: Khairpur Police have nabbed three agents from the Ehsas Kifalat Centres, Lal Bakhash Khaskheli, Khalid Bhayo and Rabel Manghanhar, and recovered 560,000 Rupees cash, five mobile phones, four ATM cards, on Friday. Some 35 centers have been set up in Khairpur for distribution of money. Meanwhile, many videos shared by some volunteers showed the beneficiaries being humilitaed by the policemen deputed at the centres set up in the school buildings.