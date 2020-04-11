close
Sat Apr 11, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
April 11, 2020

Relatives of kidnapped persons protest

National

SUKKUR: Relatives of kidnapped persons protested and staged a sit-in at Thulh-Kandhkot Road on Friday. Reports said that relatives of the two kidnapped people on Friday protested and staged a demo led by Babu Khan and Jamshed. They said nine days ago, Naimatullah and Asghar Ali Jafferi were kidnapped but the Jacobabad Police were not taking measures for their recovery. They said that SSP Jacobabad had promised of the recovery of kidnapped persons in five days but nine days have passed.

