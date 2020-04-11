STAGS marks 134th birth anniversary of Allama I I Kazi

SUKKUR: Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance, Counseling Services and Co-curricular Activities (STAGS) led by its Director Dr. Sumera Umrani, supported by the bureau’s team, has been on the forefront in celebrating the birth anniversary of the founder and great benefactor of University of Sindh, Jamshoro, for the last three consecutive years in form of seminars, workshops, symposia, plantation drives, essay competitions and debate-contests.

Allama I.I Kazi, apart from being the first Vice Chancellor of the varsity at its Jamshoro premises, has also been an iconic scholar, widely acclaimed throughout the width and breadth of the Subcontinent. Vice Chancellor Dr. Burfat paid glowing tributes to great Allama Kazi,

In 1932, I I Qazi studied Arabic in Cairo and in 1933 pursued the same subject at the London School of Oriental Studies. He wrote a book on Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai’s poetry, and later assumed the office of President of the Sindhi Department at the School of Oriental Languages in London. In 1951, Allama Kazi became the first Vice-Chancellor of Sindh University and held the office till 1958.

He was lavishly praised by South Asian and European scholars for his scholarly work including Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Allama Iqbal, Maulana Obaidullah Sindhi, George Bernard Shaw and many other scholars.