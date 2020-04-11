World Federation of Consuls hold meeting on coronavirus

KARACHI: The board of directors meeting of the World Federation Consuls (FICAC) had webex meeting chaired by their President Aykut Eken (Turkey) attended by Secretary General Nikolaos Margaropoulos (Greece), VP Kostas Lefkaritis (Cyprus) and all directors. Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, President Hon. Consular Corps, Sindh, Karachi, Hon.Consul General of Yemen & director FICAC represented Pakistan.

The president in his opening remarks said that climate change is a pandemic in the making as there is rise in temperature, scarcity of water and polluted air in the world but these issues were not taken seriously. Dr. Baig explained to the board members that in Pakistan, the government is taking strict measures to control the pandemic.

In Pakistan, there are a total 4,265 reported cases of Covid-19 with 61 deaths. In Karachi, reported coronavirus cases are 558 with 18 deaths and 96 recovered. The directors explained the coronavirus situation in their countries and the strategy adopted by their governments to combat it.

The total number of cases reported in the world are more than 1.5 million, out of which highest numbers of deaths are in Italy 17,127, Spain 14,555, USA 12,905, France 10,328, UK 6,159, Iran 4,003, China 3,333, India 178, Pakistan 61 and Bangladesh 20. Dr. Baig requested the board members the need for sharing of information about the vaccine and treatment of Covid-19 as well as source for supply of quality and competitive testing & health protective kits.

The directors who attended the meeting included Leif Kristian Sverstad (Norway) François Piers (Belgium), Jelil Bouraoui (Tunis), Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig (Pakistan), Asif Chowdhury (Bangladesh), Dr. Marko Smole (Slovenia), Dr. Sylvain Cohen (Monaco), Mercedes Van Bladel (Chili), Purshottam Bhaggeria (India) & Patrick Debus (Belgium).