Doctors in AJK panic, run away as patient tests positive for corona

MUZAFFARABAD: An under treatment patient was tested coronavirus positive on Friday creating panic among doctors and medical staff who ran away soon after receiving the test report of the patient.

Sanah Ullah, 57, a retired headmaster from Lawat area of Neelum Valley was admitted to AIMS for treatment of renal disorder but was diagnosed with COVID–19 after feeling symptomatic, Minister Health Dr Najeeb Naqi said adding that the patient had no travel history and might have contracted virus from any visitor in the hospital or at home.

Dr Naqi said at the time of admission to the hospital, the patient had no symptoms related to COVID-19 therefore, he was admitted for treatment of his renal disorder and he might have contracted the virus from some visitors who are being traced to put them in quarantine.

He said about 60 employees of the hospital including 20 doctors, nurses and paramedical staff who were directly exposed to patient had been sent to quarantine until tested negative while the visitors and family members of the patient are being traced to put them in quarantine for two weeks.

Dr Nauman Butt, in charge of the isolation hospital, said the patient was stable and was not requiring ventilator so for. He said his renal treatment would continue besides therapy for COVID-19 as advised by his nephrologists in AIMS.

With addition of new patient, the tally of the disease carrier in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has reached to 34 of which 12 in District headquarter Hospital Bhimber, 10 in New City Hospital Mirpur, 6 in District Headquarters Hospital Plundari, 3 in CMH Rawalakot and one each in District Headquarters Hospital Kotli and Isolation Hospital, Muzaffarabad.

Minister said that personal protective equipment (PPEs) had been provided to the doctors and medics directly dealing with COVID–19 patients, however, face masks and gloves were also provided to medical staff working in the hospitals for dealing with other patients as a precautionary measure.

Up till now, a total of 745 people had been tested for COVID–19 in AJK out of which, 584 were discharged from the quarantine centres after found negative while results of 127 are awaited, Dr Naqi informed.

Meanwhile, after emergence of first COVID-19 case in the state capital, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan directed the administration to take stern measures in implementing the lockdown and ensure the safety of the health workers.

Taking serious notice of the AIMS hospital incident, the prime minister sought immediate report identifying the officials involved in the negligence or mishandling the case. Raja Farooq Haider Khan also directed the administration to arrange immediate tests of the concerned hospital staff, which handled the coronavirus positive patient and quarantine it after the test results.

“All those who met and inquired the victim’s health must be traced and isolated. No negligence would be tolerated in this regard,” Haider warned. The prime minister reiterated his appeal to the general public to cooperate with the government. “For God’s sake, not to visit hospitals, we couldn’t do anything without your cooperation,” he added.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, Deputy Commissioner Badar Munir and Senior Superintendent Police visited AIMS hospital and reviewed the overall situation.