354 Punjab Police officials transferred

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed has transferred 354 clerical staff members under the departmental reforms policy. The clerical staff had been deputed at the same slot for over 15 years. The SSP Admin said the staff had been transferred under three-year rotation policy. He said it would also eliminate lobbies.

The transferred officials included senior clerks, junior clerks, assistants, stenographers and Naib qasids. They have been transferred from Operations Wing to Investigation Wing and vice versa. Some of the staff members were transferred to the Security Division. The SSP Admin directed them to join duties at the posting places till April 13.