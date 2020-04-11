‘Dry weather expected in most parts of country’

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the City on Friday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was likely to prevail over most parts of the country during the next two to three days. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country.

On Friday, rainfall was reported in Malamjabba, 15mm, Balakot, 11, Peshawar (City 10, AP 4), Dir (Lower 7, upper 3), Saidu Sharif, 7, Cherat, 5, Kalam, Mirkhani, 4, Tahktbai, 1, Muzaffarabad (AP 8, city 2), Rawalakot 6, Kotli, Garhidupatta, 2, Chaklala 7, Shamsabad 4, Islamabad (AP 7, ZP, Saidpur, Bokra 4, Golra 2), Murree, 5, Attock, 3, Jhelum, 2, Gupis, 6, Astore, 3 and Bagrote, 1mm. The highest temperature was recorded in Chhor where the mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 32.5°C and the lowest was 19.4°C.