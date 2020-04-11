CM Usman Buzdar inspects proposed small dam project in Koh-e-Suleman

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inspected the proposed small dam project at Choti Karri Mar in area of Koh-e-Suleman on Friday.
The chief minister reviewed the project of constructing a water reservoir near Sanghar stream and observed that Koh-e-Suleman area has the rich potential for small dams to provide water for human needs.
He asked the Irrigation Department to work on a war-footing basis for the construction of small dams, said a handout issued here. He also conducted an aerial view of different roads and under-construction projects in the area.
The chief minister also met the local people and listened to their problems. On demand of the locals, the chief minister also announced building a school in the area. Additional Chief Secretary (Urbanisation and Infrastructure), secretaries of irrigation and agriculture departments, Commissioner DG Khan and others were also present.
