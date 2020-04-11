Next 22 days critical in overcoming coronavirus: Fayyazul Hassan Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said that the next 22 days are going to be critical for Pakistan with regard to fight against coronavirus and the labour class would be the most vulnerable in this situation.

He reiterated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s message of prevention from the pandemic through precautions. Speaking at a news conference, the minister said that the number of coronavirus cases in the country was increasing quickly but the government and all its departments were taking every step they could to slow the spread of the virus. He urged the public to self-isolate themselves at home unless outside movement was necessary.

He criticised the opposition for not standing with the government during this tough time instead of playing politics. He said that the public had no trust in the opposition parties, therefore, no one had donated even a single penny to Shehbaz Sharif’s fund but people had responded very positively to Imran Khan’s plea. The provincial information minister also announced that the government was going to introduce a special assistance package for journalists. Under the proposed package, any journalist who would be infected with the virus would receive Rs100,000 and in case of death, his/her family would receive Rs 1 million while the spouse of the deceased journalist will be given Rs 10,000 monthly allowance as well. He also said that newspaper sellers association would receive safety equipment from today (Saturday) and 10 journalists would be awarded excellence awards for their work.

Chohan added that Punjab government would provide masks and protective gear to newspaper hawkers. The newspaper hawkers will be provided with protective kits along with sanitizer and masks. Safety gear will be handed over to the union president, he said.

Chohan said the next few days were really dangerous and sensitive in terms of coronavirus spread. People should be cautious and stay at home. “We are taking steps to contain coronavirus spread,” he said.

GUJRANWALA: Gujranwala Division Health Services Director Dr Nusrat Riaz has said that there are 329 confirmed coronavirus patients in the Gujranwala division while test reports of 1,257 suspects are yet to come.

Dr Nusrat Riaz told that there were 93 positive patients in Gujranwala district, 112 in Gujrat , 26 in Hafizabad, 21 in Mandi Bahauddin, nine in Narowal and 68 in Sialkot.

Dr Nusrat Riaz said that there were total 2,446 suspected persons in Gujranwala division and out of these, 1,060 test reports had been received negative while 1,257 reports had not been received so far. Dr Nusrat Riaz said that out of total 2,646 suspected corona patients, the test reports of 1,389 persons had been received while the test reports of 1,257 persons were not received yet.

In Okara, the third coronavirus patient was confirmed here on Friday. Reportedly, the coronavirus was confirmed in Muhammad Asif of 43/GD, Tehsil Okara. He had been shifted here a week ago from Multan quarantine where his first Throat Swap Test was received negative. However, he was shifted to Gogera quarantine centre on April 4. Now Asif second TS had been received positive. He had a travel history as he had visited Iran. It is important to mention here that Sardar Muhammad, who was with Asif, had already been shifted to the isolation ward at the DHQ Hospital as his test was received positive two days ago.

Our correspondent adds from Multan: seven members of a family tested positive after the Nishtar Hospital corona desk refused to conduct the test of a suspect having international travel history, said a spokesperson for the City District Government.

The family head, Tahir Nawaz, returned from the UK and landed in Lahore on March 17. The next day he reached his home at Jinnah Town in Multan. After some days, he developed corona symptoms and went to the Nishtar Hospital corona desk where he was not seriously handled and the desk advised him to go into isolation at his house. Then he along with his brother Amir Nawaz and his wife went to Rahimyar Khan Sheikh Zayed Hospital for corona tests. The test reports confirmed Amir Nawaz and his wife corona positive and they were admitted to the Sheikh Zayed Hospital. However, Tahir Nawaz returned to Multan and the family adopted self-isolation in their house. Later, the family got their corona tests conducted from a private laboratory in Multan and the results confirmed Tahir Nawaz, his wife, their son, two nephews and a niece corona positive.

The Rahimyar Khan deputy commissioner informed the Multan deputy commissioner about Tahir Nawaz and shared his home address to him. To it, the district administration sealed Jinnah Town.