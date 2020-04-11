Corona patient dies in Swat

MINGORA: The death toll from coronavirus raised to four as another victim died at the Saidu Sharif Hospital on Friday, official sources said.

They said that a 75-year old Ali Bakhsh belonging to Khwazakhela was tested positive for Corona and was admitted at the isolation ward in Saidu Sharif Hospital died at 7am. “Besides Corona, the victim was suffering from blood pressure, diabetes and cardiac related problem,” an official said. They said that his funeral prayer was offered and laid to rest as per the directives of the government. Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus patients has increased to 50 as three more patients were reported positive for the virus.