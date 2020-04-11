One dies, 86 new coronavirus cases surface in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that during the last 24 hours, 86 new cases of corona have emerged while one person, despite defeating coronavirus, lost his life due to the complications created by COVID-19, who happened to be his brother-in-law.

In a video message released from the CM House, the chief minister said that till Friday morning, 586 new tests were conducted, of them 86 turned out to be positive. So far, 12,209 tests have been conducted. He added that 1,214 cases have been diagnosed to be corona positive in the province.

Chief Minister Shah said that 358 or 30 percent persons of the diagnosed patients recovered while 22 persons or 1.8 percent have died. At present, 521 patients are in home isolation and 35 are in isolation centers.

Murad Ali Shah maintained that his brother-in-law Syed Mehdi Shah was diagnosed as corona positive on March 8 and was hospitalized. He recovered from coronavirus and his two tests were declared as negative but the infection badly affected his lungs and failed his renal system. “He defeated coronavirus but succumbed to renal failure,” he said and “May God rest him in eternal peace.”

The chief minister said that under the notified SOP, Syed Mehdi Shah was buried. “I have received thousands of condolence messages from the people and most of them I don’t know,” he said and thanked all those who have offered him condolences. He urged his friends to pray for the departed soul at their homes.

It may be noted that 278 patients are under treatment in 16 hospitals of different districts of the province. Out of 1,214 cases, 779 or 69 percent are of local transmission.On the instruction of the chief minister, 36 Isolation centers with 4,396 beds have been established all over Sindh. Apart from it, 12 Intensive Care Units with 292 beds have also been prepared.

The chief minister asked the people to people to stay home and keep social distance from their family members. “I am worried about you and your family,” he told the people. He advised the people of the province to follow the SOP and doctors’ advice and in case of ignorance or non-compliance, one could be the carrier of the virus and infect others, including his or her family members.

“Mr Shah said that everyone of us would have to develop new discipline in our day to day life. The number of cases is on the increase and now every case is local transmission and we have to contain it,” he said.