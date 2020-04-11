State Bank proposes new powerful executive board

ISLAMABAD: Contrary to the wishes of Ministry of Finance, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has proposed establishment of all-powerful new Executive Board into upcoming amendments in the SBP Act with the mandate to possess administrative and management powers, including formulation of exchange rate policy.

The upcoming amendments in the SBP act also proposed abolishing the Monetary and Fiscal Coordination Board that was chaired by minister for finance with representation of different ministers and recently a number of meetings of this important forum got postponed on account of different reasons. Now the proposed amendments bill replaces 9B with meeting of board of directors for holding at least six meetings of the board in a year and as frequently as is necessary for the purpose of discharging its responsibilities under this act.

Under the IMF program, the government has missed the deadline to table amendments bill into the SBP Act 1956 till March 31, 2020 before the parliament mainly because of COVID-19 virus and a lack of consensus among different stakeholders also caused a delay in finalizing the draft bill. The tenure of governor, deputy governor and non-executive members proposed to be increased from 3 to 5 years and shall be eligible for one re-appointment for another term of five years.

Under the SBP’s upcoming draft amendment bill, it has been proposed to insert a new section as 9F into the SBP Act 1956 under the proposed draft amendment bill of SBP 2020 as an Executive Board shall be established which shall be responsible for the administration and management of the bank as well as the policy matters excluding those matters falling into the jurisdiction of monetary policy committee or the board of directors and it shall meet at least once in a week. The executive board shall consist of governor SBP and deputy governor SBP. The Executive Board shall adopt its own rules and procedures.

The function of the board shall include formulation of exchange rate policy and regulatory framework applicable to regulated entities under this act and any other law administered by the bank.