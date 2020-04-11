British Pakistani mother’s appeal after losing son to coronavirus

LONDON: The Pakistani family of a 33-year-old union activist and Uber driver is devastated after he lost his life to coronavirus at St George’s Hospital in South London — prompting an appeal from his heart-broken mother to exercise social distancing and isolation to save the lives of others. Ayub Akhtar, whose parents originate from Chekswari in the Dadyal area of Azad Kashmir, had complained to his family that he contracted the deadly virus from a female passenger he picked up in the first week of March in London.

This correspondent had met Akhtar two years ago when he joined a group of private hire drivers to protest against congestion charges and other restrictions imposed by London. He was a dedicated humanist who cared others and believed in campaigning for their rights. The News spoke to the deceased’s brother and mother, who described the family as having been “cut into pieces” at the tragic death of their “beloved Ayub Akhtar”.

His brother, Yasser Akhtar, said Ayub began coughing and having breathing problems shortly after picking up a passenger in the first week of March. Ayub had said the woman was coughing throughout the 40-minute journey.

As he worked for several private hire companies such as Uber, Kapten and Bolt, he continued to pick up customers. A few days later he began to develop severe symptoms of Covid-19.

Yasser said: “My brother picked up this passenger in his Prius. He went into self-isolation on the 10th of March when he started feeling cold the whole time and coughed all the time. He was unable to sleep the whole night and his pain was unbearable for him and for the rest of the family.”

When Ayub’s condition did not improve and breathing became almost impossible for him, his sister called the NHS hotline and he was taken to hospital where he spent 16 days in intensive care. The paramedics first took him to the Mayday Hospital in Croydon and then transferred him to St George’s Hospital in Tooting.

Yasser said his brother’s condition became so bad in the hospital that he was put in a medically-induced coma. “He told us through text messages that he was not getting better. These [hospital] wards are very lonely and you can imagine how contagious this disease is. There was no visitation allowed.” He paid tribute to the NHS workers for treating his brother to the best of their abilities.

Ayub’s mother said it was most painful for her as a mother to hear from the nurse over the phone that “my son has a few hours to live”. “I have lost my son to corona and the saddest bit is I didn’t get to see him in his last moments. He was a loving son who loved his family. We are in a terrible situation.”

The heart-broken mother said Ayub’s temperature did not come down even once in three weeks. “The medics said initially that he’s a young lad and he will get better but it became clear his situation didn’t improve a bit and he died in a coma. I was so hopeful that my son will fight back and survive. I am thinking of all other families of this world have lost their loved ones to corona. Our prayers are with them and we send our love and condolences to them. This virus and the pain it has inflicted indiscriminately should unite humanity.”

Ayub’s mother, 53, also contracted coronavirus but recovered in two weeks. “I got the mild [symptoms of the] virus but my son got the harshest one. He was sweating all the time and that’s very high risk.”

The mother appealed to everyone to be cautious and listen to the advice of health officials. “My son would still be alive if he had not come into contact with another corona patient in the car. This virus has no boundaries and it’s silent. As a mother, I appeal to everyone not to go out and not meet others. Don’t use taxis. Don’t use public transport and don’t meet each other. Stop wherever you are and don’t bring danger to others.”

Yaseen Aslam, head of the United Private Hire Drivers association, told The News that Ayub was a dedicated man who cared for others and would love to help those in need. He said that cab drivers face real risks because it is impossible for them to keep a social distance of more than two feet, let alone two metres.

He said: “We campaigned for better safety for drivers and wanted more rights for drivers and Ayub was always there with us. We will miss him terribly.”