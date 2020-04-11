Held Kashmir facing acute shortage of life saving drugs

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pharmacies in Indian-occupied Kashmir are facing an acute shortage of life-saving medicines due to the ongoing lockdown — imposed by India in August last year — which was intensified last month to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the disputed territory.

The supply of medicines and other essential commodities to occupied Kashmir were badly hit after the Narendra Modi-led government repealed its special status of and placed it under military siege, according to the Kashmir Media Service. Occupation authorities had further tightened restrictions on March 18 when the first case of coronavirus was reported there.

Hundreds of patients and their relatives in the Kashmir valley have said they are facing difficulty in procuring essential medicines due to the shortages brought on by the severe restrictions.

Riyaz Ahmed had to return disappointed from a Srinagar pharmacy as he could not get long-lasting antipsychotic medicine for his schizophrenic middle-aged brother. “This was the 10th pharmacy from which I have returned empty-handed,” a distressed Ahmed said. “I don’t know what I ought to do.” He has now asked a doctor friend to help get the drug. A drug distributor requesting anonymity said: “We are currently facing a shortage of many life-saving drugs including anti-epileptic, anti-cancer, and anti-diabetic medicines, as supplies are disrupted due to the lockdown.”

He said the distributors are wary of investing their money in placing orders because they were unsure if the orders placed would get delivered in time or not.

On the other hand, the residents of the Kashmir valley are also facing a severe shortage of food items including milk, bread, fresh vegetables and fruits due to the ongoing lockdown.