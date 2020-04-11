Private flights operations allowed at three airports

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The government has initially allowed the operation of private aircraft flights between three airports — Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad after standard operating procedures were approved in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The government has also approved the operational SOPs for private aircraft flights between Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad airports,” an Aviation Division press release said. The standard operating procedures (SOPs) comprehensively covered effective steps required to control the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The private aircraft would have to follow strict health safety measures including required steps involving pre-embarkation stage, during the flight and post-embarkation stage. The Civil Aviation Authority issued a formal NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) in this regard.