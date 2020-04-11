Efforts afoot to bring back 40,000 expats: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Friday around 1,600 Pakistanis stranded abroad had returned to the homeland amid the coronavirus situation, while there were ongoing efforts to bring back about 40,000 expatriates.

“Expatriate Pakistanis are the backbone of our economy and we cannot leave them alone in this difficult time,” the foreign minister said in a video message addressed to overseas Pakistanis. Qureshi said it was the duty of the government to ensure the safe return of expatriates in the ongoing situation.

He mentioned that as the government took the tough decision to suspend flight operations, a large number of Pakistanis got stranded at the airports of Dubai, Doha, Istanbul, Tashkent, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur in addition to other tourists, students and religious groups from Pakistan.

He said the government was concerned about the workforce in Gulf countries, which lost jobs due to lockdown.

“The government is fully cognisant of the problems faced by overseas Pakistanis and the committee set up by Prime Minister Imran Khan under my chairmanship is making efforts in consultation with representatives of aviation, national security, National Disaster Management Authority and National Institute of Health to overcome this challenge,” he said.

The minister mentioned that the committee had carefully prepared proposals for the return of overseas Pakistanis in a coordinated manner.

He, however, regretted that due to “non-cooperation of the provincial governments”, the timely return of stranded Pakistanis faced delay. “It is thus my strongest appeal to the provincial governments to cooperate with the Foreign Office and the federal government in best national interest and rise above their political differences in this hour,” he said.

Qureshi said directives had been issued to missions abroad to deal with the extraordinary situation, adding the Covid-19 pandemic was the biggest challenge after the Second World War which affected the globe, including Pakistan.

He said under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the entire nation stood steadfast to fight the challenge at individual, collective, national and provincial levels.

The foreign minister acknowledged the contribution of doctors, nurses and the people linked with medical sector who worked as frontline warriors in this crisis.