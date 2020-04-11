METRO Pakistan stands with govt in fight against Covid-19

With a high sense of corporate social responsibility, METRO Pakistan under its program “Care & Share” is supporting the Government of Pakistan in the fight against Covid-19 by donating 2,500 high quality full body protective suits.

METRO Pakistan was the first one to respond to the need of personal protective body suits at different government hospitals. The donation was handed over to the local administration of Islamabad, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan and Karachi to combat Covid-19 by providing the first line of defence for healthcare workers against the virus and allowing the workers to continue attending the patients in hospitals and quarantine centers throughout the country.***