Sat Apr 11, 2020
Our Correspondent
April 11, 2020

PRO to CCPO transferred

Lahore

Our Correspondent
LAHORE:PRO to CCPO Waseem Butt has been transferred to DGPR over a scuffle with the SSP Admin. Waseem Butt has relinquished the charge. He has alleged that a fake charge sheet was presented to the information secretary against him. He alleged that SSP Admin used abusive language against him and threatened to register FIR. On the other hand, the SSP Admin in his letter to the information secretary attached allegations of four officials about using abusive language.

