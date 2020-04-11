‘Prolonged closure of mosques not right’

LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) ameer Hafiz Aakif Saeed said the prolonged closure of mosques would be disastrous not from the religious view but also from the worldly perspective, by severing the ties of believers with The Creator and The Healer.

In a statement here Friday, Hafiz Akif said mosques in Pakistan had been closed for over 15 days now. He reminded that the mosque is ‘The House of Allah and Muslims knock at His door to plead for His mercy.

Trials, tribulations and pandemics are signs of the wrath of Allah Almighty as well as a Divine way of testing our faith. He demanded the government ease the lockdown for various industrial and trading concerns, because the poor and middle classes have been crushed under unemployment, and they must be given the opportunity to fully prepare for Ramazan. He expressed deep anguish on Modi government’s demographic changes in Indian-Held Kashmir in guise of coronavirus pandemic, to convert Muslims in minority, terming it not only unethical and immoral but also blatant violation of basic human rights and international laws. He warned that if the world did not stop India from state terrorism against Muslims, it would face devastation of such magnitude in future which it would not be able to endure them.