Call to increase testing

LAHORE :Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday chaired a meeting of the all parliamentary parties committee to devise a joint strategy to deal with coronavirus pandemic in the province.

A joint statement issued after the meeting that comprised 11 members from all political groups in the provincial assembly called for expanding the testing process to identify hotspots of the virus.

The joint statement asked the authorities to take measures aimed at reviving activities at the mosques during the holy month of Ramazan. It also called for an explanation over the wheat policy from the provincial government along with ensuring special arrangements for sanitization at wheat purchasing centres.

The meeting also recommended the provincial government to do anti-dengue fumigation in the province. The parliamentary body also asked the Punjab government to brief them from time to time about the progress made on all the suggested measures. Speaking during the meeting, Pervaiz Elahi said that the government would fully implement the recommendations forwarded by the parliamentary committee.