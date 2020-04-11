Govt showed immaturity over coronavirus issue: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has welcomed the suo motu by Chief Justice of Pakistan of government’s delayed response to counter coronavirus and its relief to affected, expressing hope that it would help solve the problems being faced by the masses.

The PTI government displayed immaturity and indifference to coronavirus issue from the day one, in stark contrast to Irish Prime Minister, a physician himself, who immediately joined the medical teams fighting the epidemic, Sirajul Haq said while talking to the media and earlier delivering Friday sermon at Mansoora Masjid.

Addressing a big Juma congregation at the Mansooara mosque, he said the government had badly failed to control the situation following the lockdown as the poor people devastated by unemployment had been running from pillar to post in search of daily needs, but no government help was in sight. He lamented that the government was not even able to ensure supply of food stuff at the Utility Stores and maintain prices in the market. He said the government looked helpless against the hoarders and black marketers since sugar, flour and other edibles were in shortage in many areas while their rates had been increased.

He warned against more chaotic situation since the trader community had announced opening their shops from April 15 while the coronavirus situation was still not within control. He advised the government should sit with the traders’ representatives and find out a middle course. He reminded that JI had been demanding the government ensure relief package supply on the doorstep of the poor before the lockdown, which would have saved the present chaos.

He lamented that instead of ensuring uninterrupted supply of basic needs on the doorsteps of the people, the government continued with the arrogant political point scoring against the opposition and victimising the opponents, causing millions of people to face starvation and unemployment. He said that in such circumstances, the volunteers of the JI and Al-Khidmat Foundation and other welfare bodies were rendering commendable job.

Sirajul Haq deplored the killing of two police men at a check-post in Sheikhupura and said this highly painful incident highlighted the urgent need for the police force to be trained to deal with the masses with politeness and civility. He urged the prime minister and the Punjab chief minister to take notice of the incident. He said that if the policemen took the law into their own hand, the courts would become irrelevant. At the same time, he said the people should also give due respect to police so that such incidents could be avoided.

The JI chief also deplored the death of a poor woman during distribution of ration in Multan and injuries to several people on the occasion. He said the incident had exposed the arrangements for the distribution of ration to the poor. He said the incident proved gross mismanagement. He said that if ration was distributed in such manner, large-scale casualties were feared.

Meanwhile, talking to the media, JI Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch said the fast spread of coronavirus required extensive testing facilities to control the situation. Trained technical staff was needed for the purpose as there was shortage of staff in hospitals and the existing staff lacked training to face the challenge of this kind.

He said the civil and democratic governments in Asian countries had failed to face the situation created by coronavirus due to which the influence of the military was increasing. He lamented that a group within the government was blaming the pilgrims, Tableeghi Jamaat and those offering prayers in congregations for the spread of virus. He said in such a situation, the foremost need was to maintain and strengthen national unity. He was confident that the nation would be able to come out of this crisis successfully.