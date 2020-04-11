‘100,000 families get Rs1.33b’

LAHORE:Under the Prime Minister’s Ehsas Kifalat Programme, financial assistance for daily wagers affected by lockdown has started and in first phase an amount of Rs1.33 billion (Rs12,000 per family) has been distributed among more than 100,000 families in 34 districts of Punjab except Lahore and Faisalabad.

This was stated during a meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan to review coronavirus situation in the province. Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Babar Hayat Tarar, Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgir, Commissioner Lahore Division Saif Anjum, and other officers concerned attended the meeting whereas all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners joined through a video link. Speaking at the meeting, the chief secretary said that the government was fully aware of the hardships being faced by daily wagers due to lockdown and in order to mitigate their problems the financial assistance programme had been initiated. He mentioned that the provincial government was working day and night to help people affected by coronavirus, adding that collective efforts were needed to overcome this pandemic.

The SMBR told the meeting that distribution of financial assistance in Lahore and Faisalabad would begin in second phase. He said that around 450 centres were set up across the province for distribution of cash among deserving families.

The meeting also reviewed arrangements of hotels in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad to keep passengers coming from abroad. The chief secretary directed that these passengers be kept in hotels for at least one week and during this period their screening and tests be conducted for coronavirus. The IG Punjab asked the police officers to work for enhancing public awareness about coronavirus as well in addition to their own duties.

movement: Lahore police officials have been distributed more than 30,000 facemasks, more than 12,000 sanitizer packs, 70,000 gloves, 3,500 rain/safety suits, more than 1,000 glasses and 1,200 personal protective kits as precautionary measures against coronavirus. These things were distributed among the employees deputed at different offices of Lahore police, all police stations, roadblocks and pickets.

DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed said that the personnel of Lahore police were comparatively at more risk of coronavirus than any other citizen as they were performing field duties at pickets, front desks, police stations and at all important places of the City, dealing with general public and making them aware of coronavirus threat and containing their unnecessary movement in the City.

Rai Babar Saeed said that all possible efforts were being taken to protect the employees of Lahore police from the dangers of coronavirus.

He directed all police officers and officials to strictly follow the SOPs related to precautionary measures against coronavirus. Meanwhile, police continued to strictly implement Section 144 to contain unnecessary movement of the public on the 18th day of partial lockdown in the City.

As many as 134,160 citizens have been checked at the police pickets and more than 124,987 people were asked to contain their unnecessary movement and go back to their homes during the last 18 days of the imposition of Section 144 as a part of impartial lockdown in the City.

DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed informed that 1,618 FIRs were registered on violation of Section 144. The accused nominated in FIRs registered on violation of Section 144 were release after taking warranty bonds from them.

As many as 66,033 motorcycles, 21,846 cars, 17,577 auto-rickshaws, 3,009 taxis and 6,227 bigger vehicles were stopped from movement in the City. The DIG has asked the families to stay at home and stay safe instead of roaming about on roads and streets for the sake of their own health safety.

Implementation of the steps being taken for safety of public from coronavirus would be ensured at every cost, he added. All stakeholders in society need to play their pivotal role in fight against coronavirus, besides strictly adhering to the health advisory on precautionary measures so that every citizen could be saved from the disease, Rai Babar Saeed concluded.