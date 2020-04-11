close
Sat Apr 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 11, 2020

PU mental health helpline

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 11, 2020

Punjab University’s Institute of Applied Psychology (IAP) has launched a mental health helpline along with a short video message series for managing COVID-19 anxiety and to advise people how to be happy and avoid mental stress.

On the instructions of PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, experts of psychology under the supervision of IAP Director Dr Rafia Rafique are voluntarily providing seven days a week online counselling to the people. Dr Rafia Rafique said psychologists were guiding people how they could cope with phobias, obsessions, panic, sad mood, stress, educational concerns.

Latest News

More From Lahore