PU mental health helpline

Punjab University’s Institute of Applied Psychology (IAP) has launched a mental health helpline along with a short video message series for managing COVID-19 anxiety and to advise people how to be happy and avoid mental stress.
On the instructions of PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, experts of psychology under the supervision of IAP Director Dr Rafia Rafique are voluntarily providing seven days a week online counselling to the people. Dr Rafia Rafique said psychologists were guiding people how they could cope with phobias, obsessions, panic, sad mood, stress, educational concerns.
