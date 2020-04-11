Governor Sarwar hands over 10,000 injections to minister

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has handed over 10,000 masks, 10,000 sanitizer packs and 10,000 hyroxycholoroquine injections to Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar also launched ‘Ration’ mobile phone application (app.) of Punjab Development Network.

According to details, the Punjab governor held a meeting with Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid at Governor’s House Lahore on Friday. Sarwar Foundation’s Vice-Chairperson Begum Perveen Sarwar was also present. Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar handed over 10,000 masks, 10,000 sanitizer packs and 10,000 hyroxycholoroquine injections which were donated by Sarwar Foundation.

On the occasion, talking to the media, the Punjab governor said that 220 million Pakistanis would have to move ahead actively against coronaryvirus. “I am happy that philanthropists are actively supporting the federal and Punjab governments in fighting coronvirus. War against corona is not of government alone but it has become war of every Pakistani and we will win this war through our joint efforts,” he said. Begum Peveen Sarwar said that Sarwar Foundation had started provision of ration to 10,000 deserving families. “We have provided relief goods to Health Department and this support will be enhanced further in days to come,” she added.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid thanked the Punjab governor and his wife and said that Health Department’s staff was working round the clock to protect the people from the dreadful virus. In the prevailing situation, she said, public also has the responsibility to stay at home so as to prevent themselves and others from coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar also inaugurated ‘Ration’ mobile phone application (app.) of Punjab Development Network. Akhuwat Foundation Chairman Dr Amjad Saqib and Punjab Governor’s wife Perveen Sarwar also attended the inaugural ceremony.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar called upon the political and religious parties to put in joint efforts to defeat coronavirus. He said that Ration mobile App was aimed at ensuring transparent distribution of ration and its supply to the deserving families.

This App can also help ensure that a person does not receive ration from two welfare organisations at a time but Insha Allah, no poor family will be deprived of free ration, he said.