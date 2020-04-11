Schools plea for permission to collect fee, pay teachers

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court Friday sought reply from the Punjab government on a petition seeking temporarily opening of private schools' administration offices, enabling them to collect fee and pay salaries to teachers and employees.

Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan was hearing a petition moved by Kashif Ali. He pleaded that around 20 million children studied in private schools of Punjab which had been closed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. He pointed out that due to the closure of schools, their administration was unable to collect fee from students and pay salaries to teachers and employees. The petitioner requested the court to allow private schools to open their offices. To a court query, the petitioner said the Punjab government had not issued any policy on the issue. The Chief Justice remarked that the court would imposed afine of Rs100,000 on each school if a wrong statement was made before it and the amount would be deposited in the Coronavirus Relief Fund. After hearing preliminary arguments, the court issued notices to the Punjab government and sought its reply for a date to be fixed by the LHC registrar office.