Cloudy forecast

LAHORE :Partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the City on Friday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was likely to prevail over most parts of the country during the next two to three days. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country.

On Friday, rainfall was reported in Malamjabba, 15mm, Balakot, 11, Peshawar (City 10, AP 4), Dir (Lower 7, upper 3), Saidu Sharif, 7, Cherat, 5, Kalam, Mirkhani, 4, Tahktbai, 1, Muzaffarabad (AP 8, city 2), Rawalakot 6, Kotli, Garhidupatta, 2, Chaklala 7, Shamsabad 4, Islamabad (AP 7, ZP, Saidpur, Bokra 4, Golra 2), Murree, 5, Attock, 3, Jhelum, 2, Gupis, 6, Astore, 3 and Bagrote, 1mm.