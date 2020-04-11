CM Usman Buzdar announces Kot Addu THQ hospital’s upgrade

LAHORE :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inspected the THQ Hospital Kot Addu on Friday and ordered for improving arrangements at the isolation ward for coronavirus patients.

He announced upgrading the THQ Hospital, adding that required facilities would be provided for treatment of people. Talking to doctors and paramedics, he appreciated their services for the treatment of coronavirus patients. "The doctors and paramedics are our heroes and those engaged in the treatment of coronavirus patients will be given one-month basic salary," said the CM.

He asked them to work with zeal to serve the ailing humanity. The CM was also briefed about the facilities being provided to the patients. Taunsa: Usman Buzdar visited different areas of Taunsa Sharif City late Thursday night and inspected measures, including implementation of Section 144, coronavirus pandemic, law and order and cleanliness.

On the occasion, he appealed to citizens to remain at their homes to avoid coronavirus. The administration and law-enforcement agencies were also playing a commendable role in this regard despite the threat of coronavirus, said a handout issued here Friday.

The government was keeping a close eye on the economic situation and the poor would not be left alone. Usman Buzdar also met notables of Taunsa Sharif and listened to their problems and issued instructions for their complaints' redress.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Pakistan and the whole world was facing challenges due to coronavirus and the citizens would have to adjust their daily routine in this backdrop. This deadly disease could be defeated by maintaining social distancing and staying at home, he added.

The CM regretted that the opposition parties were politicising things. The opposition parties have ignored national interest for the sake of their personal interests, he added. A journalists’ delegation called on the chief minister and apprised him of their problems. The chief minister assured that journalists problems would be solved and the scope of journalists colonies would be gradually extended to the division level.

Responsible journalism was need of the hour as it has an important role in creating awareness about coronavirus. The role being played by journalists was commendable as they were working on the frontline like doctors, concluded the chief minister. dam: Usman Buzdar inspected the proposed small dam project at Choti Karri Mar in area of Koh-e-Suleman on Friday.

The chief minister reviewed the project of constructing a water reservoir near Sanghar stream and observed that Koh-e-Suleman area has the rich potential for small dams to provide water for human needs. He asked the Irrigation Department to work on a war-footing basis for the construction of small dams, said a handout issued here.

He also conducted an aerial view of different roads and under-construction projects in the area. The chief minister also met the local people and listened to their problems. On demand of the locals, the chief minister also announced building a school in the area. Additional Chief Secretary (Urbanisation and Infrastructure), secretaries of irrigation and agriculture departments, Commissioner DG Khan and others were also present.