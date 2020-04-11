Suns, Clippers’ standouts advance to NBA 2K semis

NEW YORK: Phoenix Suns standouts Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton will face Los Angeles Clippers stalwarts Patrick Beverley and Montrezl Harrell in Saturdays semi-finals of the NBA 2K Players Tournament.

All four advanced in Thursday’s quarter-finals of the NBA2K20 online videogame event, where the winner from among 16 NBA players will select a coronavirus relief charity to receive a $100,000 donation. The NBA season was put on hold a month ago after Utahs Rudy Gobert tested positive for deadly virus that has shut down most sports worldwide.

In Saturday’s semis, Suns guard Booker will face Clippers forward Harrell with center Ayton, a 21-year-old from the Bahamas, playing Clippers guard Beverley. Winners will meet for the title later Saturday.

In Thursday’s quarter-finals, Booker beat Washingtons Rui Hachimura 71-55, Harrell dispatched Miamis Derrick Jones 71-66, Beverly eliminated Clevelands Andre Drummond 69-62 and Ayton defeated Atlanta’s Trae Young 73-66.