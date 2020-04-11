Umar Akmal case hearing next week

LAHORE: The Disciplinary Panel, headed by Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, former Lahore High Court Judge, will most probably will start hearing into the corruption charges case of batsman Umar Akmal referred by the Pakistan cricket Board next week and the likely chances are that the hearing will be wrapped up within three weeks’ time.

The Disciplinary Panel will review the PCB Anti-Corruption Unit's evidence step by step and will also review the PCB's notice of charge. The panel will review the evidence related to the suspended cricketer being involved in suspicious activities.

The Disciplinary Panel is likely to decide suspended Umar Akmal’s future within three weeks.It must be noted here that after determining Akmal has not requested a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal, the PCB had referred the matter to the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel, Mr. Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, former Lahore High Court Judge.