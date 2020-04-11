close
Sat Apr 11, 2020
AFP
April 11, 2020

Ex-Leeds star Hunter hospitalised

Sports

AFP
April 11, 2020

LONDON: Former Leeds and England defender Norman Hunter is receiving hospital treatment after contracting the coronavirus.

Hunter, 76, is a Leeds legend after winning two English titles among a host of trophies during 540 appearances for the club.“We can confirm that Leeds United and England legend Norman Hunter is being treated in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19,” a Leeds statement said on Saturday. “We would like to take this opportunity to remind the public and the media to respect the wishes of Norman and his family and to give them the space they need during this difficult time.

