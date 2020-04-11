Georgia urges believers to pray at home for Easter

TBILISI: Georgian health officials on Friday urged churchgoers to stay at home as the country´s influential Orthodox Church dismissed containment measures aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Georgia has declared a state of emergency, imposed a lockdown, a nighttime curfew, and a ban on gatherings of more than three people in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.

But the Orthodox Church has not discouraged believers from attending liturgies and refuses to use disposable spoons — rather than a shared one — during communions. To the outrage of medical authorities, parishioners continue kissing crosses and icons during church services across the country. Leading health officials said Easter celebrations on April 19, which usually attract huge crowds of believers, could fuel the spread of the coronavirus.

“Let´s pray at home for each other and for our country,” Paata Imnadze, deputy director of Georgia´s National Centre for Disease Control, told a news conference. “Mass gatherings, including in churches, expose people to a serious risk of contamination,” said virologist Tengiz Tsertsvadze from the government´s coronavirus task force.