Angry crowd destroys UN base in C Africa

BANGUI: Villagers in Central African Republic attacked a forward base used by United Nations peacekeepers after a civilian was killed in a road accident, the UN force said Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday in Beboura, in the northwest of the troubled country, said Vladimir Monteiro, spokesman for MINUSCA, the UN mission in the CAR. “There was an accident involving a United Nations vehicle which led to the death of an individual. Local people then decided to attack the forward military post,” he told AFP.

“Between 10 and 20 (UN) troops were there at the time. We evacuated them. Two were injured,” he said. “While we regret this accidental death, which we will investigate thoroughly, we condemn this reaction. It´s not by destroying this base that people will be protected,” Monteiro said.