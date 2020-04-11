Chad offensive batters jihadists but threat remains

LAGOS: The Chadian army said Thursday it had ended an offensive against jihadists in the Lake Chad border region in which 52 troops and 1,000 jihadists were killed. But experts warn that the Islamist fighters remain a major threat as regional forces have struggled to cooperate.

- What sparked the offensive? –

March 23 saw two spectacular attacks launched by jihadists against the Nigerian and Chadian militaries on either side of their porous border. At dawn Boko Haram fighters launched an assault on the island base of Bohoma belonging to Chadian army. Fighting lasted for seven hours and left at least 98 Chadian soldiers dead — the worst one-day death toll in the history of the country´s armed forces.

- Resurgent jihadists? –

The attacks — which appear to have been coincidental — demonstrated a rise in firepower among the extremists after a decade of insurgency, analysts said. “We are currently witnessing a resurgence of very deadly jihadist attacks from all sides... with increased sophistication and efficiency,” said Bulama Bukarti, an analyst at the Tony Blair Institute. The so-called Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has been building up its ties with other IS-linked jihadists in the Sahel — and could be getting arms from them. “The links between the two West African groups appear to be strengthening,” the International Crisis Group said in a report Tuesday. Meanwhile the Boko Haram faction headed by long-time leader Abubakar Shekau — who claimed responsibility for the attack on the Chadians — has also been extending beyond its traditional stronghold into Lake Chad. Fighters near the Niger border known as the “Bakura group” — thought to be Chadians and disgruntled IS fighters — pledged allegiance to him late last year and have stepped up attacks. “It shows that Shekau is very resilient over time,” said Washington-based researcher Jacob Zenn.

- Chadian offensive –

Chadian President Idriss Deby ordered — and personally oversaw — the massive operation against the jihadists by land, water and air in revenge for the attack. Nigerian military sources said the Chadians took control of several islands in Lake Chad and forced ISWAP and Boko Haram fighters to flee before calling a halt on Thursday. Deby — whose forces are considered some of the best in the region — has called out Chad´s neighbours for not doing enough to fight the jihadists. “Chad is alone in shouldering all the burden of the war against Boko Haram,” he said last weekend.