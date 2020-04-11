Point of contagion: Mass gatherings and the coronavirus

PARIS: Congregations of a secretive South Korean sect, an assembly of French evangelists and major European football matches: as the new coronavirus radiated across the planet it seeded clusters of infections at mass gatherings that helped magnify its spread.

With around half of humanity under lockdowns that have radically altered the contours of daily life, social activities such as sharing a meal with friends and family or standing among a scrum of fans at a sports event have suddenly become prohibited in many places.

But even as China eases restrictions on the outbreak city of Wuhan and some European countries consider lockdown exit routes, experts say plans to celebrate will need to stay on ice. “The worst scenario would be a VE day type celebration where everyone´s on the street, kissing and hugging each other,” said David Lalloo, director of the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine.

“That would certainly guarantee that any remaining individuals who did have infection are more likely to spread it,” he told AFP, advocating instead for a “much more controlled, gradual return”. Mass gatherings, in celebration and in sorrow, are an intrinsic part of human life.

They also give budding pathogens a well-documented opportunity to amplify transmission. The devastating 1918 influenza pandemic — which infected about a third of the world´s population and killed an estimated 50 million people — rebounded at the end of World War I as people celebrated Armistice Day and soldiers demobilised, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said.

- Patient 31 –

A particular risk at a public event is the potential presence of a so-called super-spreader — a person who sheds the virus on a greater scale than others and can infect large numbers of people.

“If that individual happens to be at a mass gathering and for whatever reason there is very close contact between people, then I think we have seen several examples where a mini outbreak within an epidemic has arisen from a single episode,” Lalloo told AFP. In South Korea they call her “Patient 31”.