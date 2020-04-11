Drones take Italians’ temperature and issue fines

TREVIOLO, Italy: The hovering drone emits a mechanical buzz reminiscent of a wasp and shouts down instructions in a tinny voice. “Attention! You are in a prohibited area. Get out immediately,” commands the drone, about the size of a loaf of bread.

A heat sensor takes the offender´s temperature and sends the information to a drone operator, who stares at a thermal map on his hand-held screen — shining orange and purple blobs.

“Violations of the regulations result in administrative and criminal penalties,” the drone says. Italy´s coronavirus epicentre in the northern province of Bergamo, in Lombardy region, has had enough of people spreading COVID-19. “Once a person´s temperature is read by the drone, you must still stop that person and measure their temperature with a normal thermometer,” Matteo Copia, police commander in Treviolo, near Bergamo, told AFP. “But drones are useful for controlling the territory.

The government in Rome is reportedly ready to let residents leave their homes for the first time in nearly two months on May 4. But the most heavily hit regions might choose to extend their lockdowns and the Bergamo drones may keep flying well into the summer months. Some Italians have had enough of the buzzing machines and their heat maps. “The use of drones might seem positive but in my opinion, it´s a privacy violation,” local student Carlotta Locatelli said. But pensioner Regina Masper said the drones delivered a public good. “I think it´s good that they are using drones,” the pensioner said. “At least we know who is infected and who is not.”