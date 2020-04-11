Christians mark a sombre Easter

JERUSALEM: Eggs on the table and a toy rabbit on the dresser — with a few decorations, Palestinian Christian Sawsan Bitar attempts to salvage some normality from an Easter overshadowed by coronavirus. In the Christian quarter of Jerusalem´s Old City that Bitar calls home, roads are deserted and most shops have been closed for two weeks.

All cultural sites in the Holy Land are shuttered, regardless of their religious affiliation, as authorities seek to forestall the spread of the deadly respiratory disease. Christians will be prevented from congregating for the Easter service, whether this coming Sunday — as in the case of Bitar and fellow Catholics — or a week later on April 19 in the case of the Orthodox. Despite wars and uprisings, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, built on the site where most Christians believe Jesus was crucified and resurrected, has not been closed over Easter for at least a century, according to Palestinian historian Johnny Mansour.

The Sepulchre is considered the holiest site in Christianity, but Friday´s morning mass was celebrated behind closed doors. Usually thousands mark Jesus´s crucifixion on Good Friday with a procession marking the 14 Stations of the Cross, the route Christians believe Jesus walked while carrying his cross before being put to death. But this year, only four faithful retraced his footsteps under the watchful eye of Israeli police, with the narrow cobbled streets of the old City largely deserted. Police were out in large numbers monitoring and enforcing the country´s strict social distancing rules.

Officers handed out a fine to one journalist who was not respecting the two-metre distancing rule, AFP journalists at the scene said. Bitar, who is in her sixties, finds it “depressing” she will not be able to celebrate Easter in church. Israel — which occupied east Jerusalem in the Six-Day War of 1967 and later annexed it in a move never recognised by the internatonal community — has confirmed more than 10,000 coronavirus infections, with 92 dead.