Lifting lockdowns too quickly could spark ‘resurgence’: WHO

GENEVA: A hasty lifting of restrictions imposed to control the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to a fatal resurgence of the new coronavirus, the World Health Organization warned Friday. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was working with countries on ways in which lockdowns could be gradually eased, but said doing so too quickly could be dangerous. “I know that some countries are already planning the transition out of stay-at-home restrictions. WHO wants to see restrictions lifted as much as anyone,” he told a virtual press conference in Geneva. “At the same time, lifting restrictions too quickly could lead to a deadly resurgence. The way down can be as dangerous as the way up if not managed properly. “WHO is working with affected countries on strategies for gradually and safely easing restrictions. The global death toll is rapidly approaching 100,000. More than 1.6 million infections have been recorded globally, according to an AFP tally, since the virus first emerged in China in December. Tedros welcomed signs that the spread of the virus was slowing in some of the hardest-hit countries in Europe — namely Spain, Italy, Germany and France. But he also warned of an “alarming acceleration” of the virus in some countries, highlighting Africa, where he said the virus was beginning to spread to rural areas. “We are now seeing clusters of cases and community spread in more than 16 countries” on the continent, he said. “We anticipate severe hardship for already overstretched health systems, particularly in rural areas, which normally lack the resources of those in cities. Tedros also sent his best wishes to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been moved out of intensive care as he battles the coronavirus.

WHO denies ignoring Taiwan early virus warning: The World Health Organization on Friday denied having brushed off a Taiwanese warning on human-to-human transmission of the new coronavirus soon after the outbreak in China late last year.

The US has accused the body of “putting politics first” by ignoring Taiwan´s warning in late December, and thus helping Beijing conceal the pandemic´s gravity. President Donald Trump has threatened to withhold funding for the WHO, which is at the forefront of fighting the pandemic that has infected more than 1.5 million people worldwide since emerging in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The United States said Thursday it was “deeply disturbed that Taiwan´s information was withheld from the global health community, as reflected in the WHO´s January 14, 2020 statement that there was no indication of human-to-human transmission”. But on Friday China´s foreign ministry said the US comments were “fact-distorting” and politically motivated to shift blame for the pandemic, according to state-run news agency Xinhua.

And the Geneva-based WHO sent AFP an email in which it denied the charges. The UN body said it received an email on December 31 from Taiwanese authorities which mentioned “press reports of cases of atypical pneumonia in Wuhan and that Wuhan authorities believed “it was not SARS”, or Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome which killed 774 people in 2002 and 2003. “There was no mention in this mail of human-to-human transmission,” the WHO maintained.