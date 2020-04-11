Pope guides world through virtual Easter

VATICAN CITY: Church doors will be shut and the Vatican sealed off when Pope Francis leads 1.3 billion Catholics in Easter Sunday celebrations held under a worldwide coronavirus lockdown. Fear and confusion in the face of a disease whose toll has unrelentingly climbed towards 100,000 are reshaping society and transforming the way religion is observed.

Even such hallowed traditions as the pope´s messages to the faithful on Saint Peter´s Square are being replaced by livestreamed prayers that Francis reluctantly records from the seclusion of his private library. The Vatican has been closed to visitors for a month and the 83-year-old pontiff — beloved for breaking stuffy customs and mingling with the people — has complained of feeling “caged”.

- Religious improvisation –

The pope´s virtual prayers are just the starkest example of religious improvisation in the age of social distancing and confinement. Others abound worldwide — from the Archbishop of Panama blessing his tiny Central American nation from the air in a helicopter to the faithful in Spain blasting religious music from their balconies during Holy Week. The scale of the unfolding tragedy has seen a New York City cathedral replace rows of wooden seats with hospital beds in case of overcrowding in surrounding emergency wards.

- ´Saints next door´ -

The pope himself previously observed Holy Thursday service marking Christ´s last supper — most famously depicted by Leonardo da Vinci in a mural housed in Milan — by washing the feet of 12 inmates on the outskirts of Rome. The virus has now made this impossible. Francis instead said a prayer for the dozens of priests and health workers who have died across Italy while attending to the sick since the outbreak began in the Mediterranean country´s north in February. “They are the saints next door, the priests who gave their lives by serving,” Francis said.