War-torn Yemen reports first coronavirus case

DUBAI: Yemen reported its first case of coronavirus Friday in a southern government-controlled province, raising fears of an outbreak in the war-torn country as air strikes blamed on the Saudi-led coalition tested a unilateral truce.

The announcement came on the second day of the two-week ceasefire declared by the military coalition supporting the government in what it said was a move to help fight the pandemic. “The first confirmed case of coronavirus has been reported in Hadramawt province,” Yemen´s supreme national emergency committee for COVID-19 said on Twitter. The committee, run by the internationally recognised government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, said the infected patient was in stable condition and receiving care. “The case is in isolation and treatment, all known contacts are being traced and quarantined,” the World Health Organization said on Twitter.