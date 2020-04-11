Two charged with terror offences over threats to spread COVID-19

FLORIDA, US: Two people in the US have been charged with terrorism offences after claiming they were intentionally trying to spread COVID-19. Coronavirus is now considered a “biological agent” in the US - so those who threaten to spread it can be charged with terrorism. James Jamal Curry, 31, coughed on an officer’s arm while he was being arrested on a domestic violence charge in Florida on 27 March. According to court documents, he told the officer: “Well I got the corona.” He posted a bond and was released from prison the next day, but officers were called to his home again for allegedly violating a court order to stay away from the victim. Officers placed him under arrest a second time and there was a struggle as he resisted. He banged his head repeatedly against a patrol car’s windows before spitting in a female sergeant’s mouth twice, court documents said.

The sergeant wiped his saliva from her face, which had blood in it, as Curry allegedly threatened to kill her. As officers put a hood over his head to prevent him from spitting at them again, Curry shouted: “I have corona [expletive], and I’m spreading it around,” according to court papers.